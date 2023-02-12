Man kicked down Bronx subway stairs, breaks both legs in unprovoked attack: NYPD

article

The NYPD is searching for the suspect they say kicked a man down a flight of subway stairs in the Bronx in a seemingly random attack.

According to authorities, the victim, a 34-year-old man, was atop the Brook Avenue subway station's staircase in Mott Haven at around 8:45 p.m. on February 9, when the suspect approached him from behind and kicked him down the stairs.

The victim had both of his legs broken in the fall and also sustained a laceration to the back of his head and bruising to his face and hands.

The suspect fled the scene on foot along 138th Street, heading toward St. Ann's Avenue.

The suspect is described as a man standing roughly 5'7" tall and was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black sneakers.

