5 NYPD officers injured after crash with alleged LI kidnapper

Five NYPD officers were injured stopping an alleged kidnapping that began on Long Island and ended in New York City.

Police say Holmark Garces, 33, forced a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, into a car at knifepoint at around 8:35 p.m. in Brentwood.

Garces then drove away, speeding down the Southern State Parkway and making his way to the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn, when he was boxed in by NYPD vehicles.

Garces reportedly struck several NYPD cruisers, leaving 3 officers injured.

Two other officers were reportedly injured taking Garces into custody.

Garces will face charges in New York City of reckless endangerment, obstructing governmental administration, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, and other traffic violations. Following his arraignment, he will be transported to Long Island to face additional charges of kidnappings and criminal contempt.