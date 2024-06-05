5-foot-long snake found trying to get into Upper West Side apartment

article

Residents on the Upper West Side got a hiss-terical shock on Wednesday when a five-foot-long snake slithered into an apartment on West 87th Street.

The snake, which was spotted by a 9-1-1 caller who likely double-checked their morning coffee, was seen crawling up an exterior gate and trying to make its way into a basement apartment without signing a lease.

Officers arriving on the scene quickly found the gate-crashing boa constrictor.

The NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit, known for handling New York’s scale-ier situations, safely bagged the adventurous reptile and transported it to the ASPCA.

Credit: NYPD

It remains unclear where the snake came from or how it arrived at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.