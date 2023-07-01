Last-minute things to do in NYC for the Fourth of July

article

Independence Day is just a few days a way--do you have plans?

Take advantage of these breathtaking views and posh venues, perfect for those looking to secure last-minute plans in the city.

Somewhere Nowhere

View of New York City's annual Macy's 4th of July. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage) Expand

There's nothing like an open-air rooftop pool with a prime vantage point of New York City's 47th Annual Macy's Fireworks Spectacular.

Checkout Somewhere Nowhere in Chelsea for their Indepen-Dance Day Fourth of July Sunset Party.

You'll enjoy 360-views of the Manhattan’s skyline, a live DJ, classic BBQ and stunning cocktails.

Ticket & types vary and allow entry for the respective floor purchased. For more information visit www.somewherenowherenyc.com.

Front Row Fireworks

(Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Front Row Fireworks is hosting a private event with live music, gourmet food, cocktails and what they claim to be New York’s "best view" of the 47th NYC Fireworks show.

The experience takes place on the East River at the East 34th Street Heliport from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. giving guests views of private riverfront real estate and a front-row seat to the fireworks.

There will also be life-size Jenga, ping pong, chess, face painting and balloon animals.

Early bird tickets begin at $35. For more information visit www.frontrowfireworks.com.

Kehlani Live at Coney Island

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Kehlani performs at O2 Academy Brixton on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns) Expand

Love a good day party? Grammy nominated and multi-platinum artist Kehlani is taking the stage at Brooklyn Boardwalk’s stage for her Coney Island debut.

The Day Party’s Independence Day Party will feature a live DJ and other special performance.

There will be food vendors, pop-ups and fireworks over the boardwalk.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and tickets can be purchased by visiting www.thedayparty.com.

Slate Rooftop

(Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

If you're looking to If you’re looking to watch the fireworks in Brooklyn try Slate Rooftop above The POD Brooklyn Hotel in Williamsburg.

Enjoy an outdoor oasis with stunning views of the fireworks show, live music, games, and a photo booth.

Tickets start at $75, and there's an open bar from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., shareable bites and frozen drinks.

Don't forget to try the full entree items from Executive Chef Darryl Harmon, in addition to classics like burgers, hot dogs, and BBQ.