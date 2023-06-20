Expand / Collapse search

49 cases of illegal fireworks found in Levittown man's garage

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. - A Long Island man has been arrested after the Arson Bomb Squad detectives found 49 cases of illegal fireworks in his garage.

The arrest happened on June 19 around 3:15 pm in Levittown. 

The suspect, Paul S. Krill, 34, of Levittown, is charged with unlawful selling of fireworks, unlawful storage of explosives, and unlawful possession of explosives-without licenses and certificates.

He is expected to be arraigned today at the First District Court in Hempstead

