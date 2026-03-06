4-year-old killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run ID'd as NYPD searches for driver

The Brief A 4-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a deadly Brooklyn hit-and-run near Linden Boulevard and Rockaway Parkway in East Flatbush. Police say the child ran into the street before being hit by a northbound Ford SUV. The driver did not stop and fled the scene. Zachariah was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The NYPD is searching for a white SUV and the driver involved. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.



The 4-year-old boy who was killed in a Brooklyn hit-and-run Thursday has been identified.

What we know:

Zachariah Padilla, from Brooklyn, was struck just after 11 a.m. near Linden Boulevard and Rockaway Parkway in East Flatbush, according to police.

FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt reports that the child was walking with his mother before he darted into the street.

Investigators say an unidentified driver operating a Ford SUV was traveling northbound on Linden Boulevard when the vehicle hit the child, who was running eastbound on Rockaway Parkway toward Church Avenue.

4-year-old Zachariah Padilla killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run.

The driver fled the scene without stopping.

Zachariah was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"It's reckless, it's a child, it's a minor have some consideration you did the crime do the time," one nearby resident said.

Police look for driver

The NYPD is still searching for a white SUV believed to be involved.

4-year-old Zachariah Padilla (right) with his two older brothers.

What we don't know:

So far no arrests have been made and police have not released a description of the driver.

It’s unclear how fast the vehicle was traveling at the time of the crash or whether any surveillance video has been recovered.

The investigation remains ongoing.