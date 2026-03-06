4-year-old killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run ID'd as NYPD searches for driver
BROOKLYN - The 4-year-old boy who was killed in a Brooklyn hit-and-run Thursday has been identified.
What we know:
Zachariah Padilla, from Brooklyn, was struck just after 11 a.m. near Linden Boulevard and Rockaway Parkway in East Flatbush, according to police.
FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt reports that the child was walking with his mother before he darted into the street.
Investigators say an unidentified driver operating a Ford SUV was traveling northbound on Linden Boulevard when the vehicle hit the child, who was running eastbound on Rockaway Parkway toward Church Avenue.
4-year-old Zachariah Padilla killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run.
The driver fled the scene without stopping.
Zachariah was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
"It's reckless, it's a child, it's a minor have some consideration you did the crime do the time," one nearby resident said.
Police look for driver
The NYPD is still searching for a white SUV believed to be involved.
4-year-old Zachariah Padilla (right) with his two older brothers.
What we don't know:
So far no arrests have been made and police have not released a description of the driver.
It’s unclear how fast the vehicle was traveling at the time of the crash or whether any surveillance video has been recovered.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: This report is based on information from the NYPD.