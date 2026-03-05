4-year-old boy killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run, NYPD report
BROOKLYN - A 4-year-old is dead after being hit by a car in Brooklyn, the NYPD report.
What we know:
A 911 call was made at 11:09 a.m. earlier today, March 5, regarding a vehicle collision near Linden Boulevard and Rockaway Parkway.
An unidentified individual driving a Ford SUV hit a 4-year-old boy who was running eastbound.
The car fled the scene after the collision took place. The 4-year-old was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
The identities of both the person driving the car and the victim are not known.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.