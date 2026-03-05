4-year-old boy killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run, NYPD report

article

Brooklyn hit-and-run

What we know:

A 911 call was made at 11:09 a.m. earlier today, March 5, regarding a vehicle collision near Linden Boulevard and Rockaway Parkway.

An unidentified individual driving a Ford SUV hit a 4-year-old boy who was running eastbound.

The car fled the scene after the collision took place. The 4-year-old was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identities of both the person driving the car and the victim are not known.