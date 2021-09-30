4 teens shot and killed in NYC in just two days

article

Four teenagers, including three 16-year-olds and an 18-year-old, have died due to gun violence in New York City since Tuesday afternoon.

On September 28, 16-year-old Cahlil Pennington was shot just after 1:30 p.m. outside of the Fiorentino Plaza Houses in East New York, Brooklyn. Officers found him unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Brookdale, where he was pronounced dead.

The next day, just before 1 p.m., 16-year-old Nisayah Sanchez was found on East 187th Street in the Belmont section of the Bronx with gunshot wounds to his chest and to the back of his head in a double-shooting.

He was taken by EMS to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he died.

Less than six hours later, 16-year-old Jayden Turnage was shot in the chest and killed in front of 35 Monroe Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 6:15 p.m.

Turnage was taken to Brooklyn Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lastly, late Wednesday night, an 18-year-old man was found shot in the chest, sitting inside of a gray Infiniti G35 sedan at around 10:40 p.m. in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While arrests have been made in the shooting of Turnage, any suspects in the remaining three shootings are still on the loose. Police say investigations into all four shootings are still ongoing.

Earlier this week, a gunman shot five people outside of a bar in the Inwood section of Manhattan.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters