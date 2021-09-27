5 shot including suspect in Inwood section of Manhattan: NYPD

Five men were shot including the gunman by police in the Inwood section of Manhattan early Monday morning, said the NYPD.

Gunshots rang out at about 4 a.m. in the area of West 211th Street and 10th Avenue.

Police were in the area when they responded to the scene and shot the gunman in the hip.

All the victims were expected to recover.

The gun was recovered at the scene. It was not clear what sparked the shooting.

