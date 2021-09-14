Driver pulled from BMW, assaulted and carjacked in Manhattan

Police were searching for a group of motorcyclists who carjacked and assaulted a man driving a black BMW in the Inwood section of Manhattan.

Video of the incident on Sept. 12 at about 2:30 a.m. showed the motorcycles approached the vehicle in front of 1793 Riverside Drive. One of the armed suspects pulled the victim from the driver's seat as he punched him in the face and ripped off his necklace, said police.

The assailant took off southbound in the vehicle along Riverside Drive.

The 23-year-old victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital with a broken nose and a cut to his eye.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential, said police.