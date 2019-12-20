4 pedestrians killed within 24 hours in New York City

A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday morning bringing the total to four pedestrians killed within 24 hours in New York City.

In the most recent incident, a 57-year-old man was struck and killed just after 6 a.m. by a truck and two cars on 7th Street and Third Avenue in Gowanus, Brooklyn, said police.

Approximately 90 minutes earlier, a private sanitation truck was trying to make a left onto West 49th Street and 10th Avenue in Manhattan when it struck a pedestrian.

In both cases, the men were walking outside the crosswalk, said police.

No arrests were made.

Police have closed several streets and traffic was at a standstill in Hell's Kitchen as the morning rush got underway.

49th Street was closed between 9th and 10th Avenue.

Advertisement

10th Avenue was closed between 48th Street and 49th street.

On Thursday, in less than two hours, two pedestrians were struck and killed by box trucks in separate incidents.

A truck driver trying to back up, struck a 26-year-old woman trying to cross Broadway and Howard Street in SoHo killing her just before 5 p.m.

About 90 minutes later, a box truck crashed into an Brendan Gill, 85, as he was trying to cross Third Avenue and 39th Street.

He was rushed to NYU Langone in traumatic arrest where he was later pronounced dead.

No criminality was expected in all of the deadly incidents.