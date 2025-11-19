Fire tears through Santiago’s Beer Garden in Harlem

The Brief A four-alarm fire erupted at a beer garden on First Avenue in East Harlem Tuesday evening, spreading to nearby buildings, the FDNY said. Firefighters responded just after 6 p.m., escalating the blaze to a fourth alarm by 6:52 p.m. for relief efforts. One person was treated at the scene and refused further medical attention as fire crews continued battling the flames.



An East Harlem block turned chaotic Tuesday evening when flames erupted behind a popular neighborhood spot, Santiago’s Beer Garden, prompting a massive FDNY response.

What we know:

Fire officials said they received the first call just after 6 p.m. reporting a blaze at 2337 First Avenue, between East 119th and 120th streets. The fire began in the rear of the building and quickly spread upward, damaging three floors of apartments above the business.

The blaze escalated rapidly; A second alarm was transmitted at 6:10 p.m., a third at 6:17 p.m., and a fourth at 6:52 p.m. for firefighter relief.

In total, about 170 firefighters battled the flames as smoke filled the evening sky, dramatic moments captured on the Citizen app.

"It was like in the garden area, on the outside," one witness told FOX 5 NY’s Teresa Priolo. "The guys from across the street said a garbage can caught fire, and that’s how it spread. It was windy, and it just went up fast."

The owner of Santiago’s Beer Garden said the damage inside was devastating. "The chairs and tables were completely destroyed, and the windows gave way from the extreme heat," he said. "We’ve been here eight years. It just sucks because we had a lot of Thanksgiving donations going out — I don’t know if I’ll be able to do it now."

The Red Cross is assisting residents displaced by the fire.

One person was treated at the scene and refused further medical attention, according to the FDNY.

What we don't know:

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.