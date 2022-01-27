3G networks end this year - Here's how it could be a problem for your car

The 3G (Third Generation) wireless network will be coming to an end this year, in order to open up more bandwidth for the growing 5G (Fifth Generation) wireless network.

That could spell trouble for your car, however, as many manufacturers have produced cars that are only capable of using the 3G network.

According to CNBC, dozens of vehicle models released between 2010 and 2021 will be affected. Some cars will lose the ability to update your location and traffic data, while others will be unable to connect with your smartphone, voice assistants or call emergency services.

Various car manufacturers have set different deadlines for when their 3G shutdown will happen. If you drive a Honda, Nissan or Volvo, you'll need to act before AT&T shuts down its 3G network in February.

Toyota and Lexus drivers will have until December 31, when Verizon shuts down its 3G network.

Finally, T-Mobile has said it is shutting down its 3G networks in March and July.

Below, is a full list of cars that will be impacted by the 3G networks shutdowns.

Acura:

MDX (2014-2017)

ILX (2016-2017)

RDX (2016-2017)

RDX (2019-2021)

RLX (2014-2016)

TLX (2015-2017)

NSX (2017)

Audi:

A3 e-Tron (2016-2018)

A4/Allroad (2013-2018)

A5 (2013-2018)

A6 (2012-2015)

A7 (2012-2015)

A8 (2012-2018)

RS 5 (2019)

Q3 (2015-2018)

Q5 (2013-2018)

Q7 (2012-2018)

Bentley:

Certain models produced prior to 2020

BMW:

Certain models produced prior to 2019

General Motors:

GM has acknowledged that certain cars made between 2015 and 2021 will be affected, but did not give specifics on which cars.

Honda:

Accord (Touring trim, 2018-2020)

Odyssey (Touring and Elite trims, 2018-2020)

Insight (Touring trim, 2019-2020)

Passport (Touring and Elite trims, 2019-2021)

Pilot (Touring, Slite, and Black Edition trims, 2019-2022)

Lexus:

All Models (2010-2017)

GX (2018)

Mazda:

CX-3 (2016-2019)

CX-5 (2016-2020)

CX-9 (2016-2020)

Mazda3 (2016-2018)

Mazda6 (2016-2019)

Porsche:

911 (2017-2019)

918 Spyder (2014)

718 (2017-2021)

Cayenne (2015-2019)

Macan (2017-2018)

Panamera (2014-2018)

Subaru:

Crosstrek (2016-2019)

Forester (2016-2018)

Legacy (2016-2018)

Impreza (2016-2018)

WRX (2017-2018)

WRX STI (2017-2018)

Outback (2016-2018)

Toyota:

4Runner (2010-2019)

Avalon (2013-2018)

Camry (2013-2017)

Highlander (2014-2018)

Land Cruiser (2011-2017)

Mirai (2016-2017)

Prius (2010-2016)

Prius Plug-in (2012-2015)

Prius V (2012-2016)

RAV4 EV (2012-2014)

Sienna (2011-2017)

Volkswagen:

Atlas (2018-2019)

Arteon (2018-2019)

Beetle (2014-2019)

CC (2014-2018)

Eos (2014-2017)

Golf/Golf R/eGolf/Golf Sportwagen/Golf GTI (2014-2019)

Jetta (2014-2019)

Passat (2014-2019)

Tiguan (2014-2019)

Volvo:

Advertisement