37 shot, 10 killed as gun violence erupts across NYC

Two NYPD officers were injured after a bullet narrowly missed them and three men in Brooklyn were killed within five hours of each other during a wave of violence that swept across New York City the July 4th holiday weekend.

As fireworks exploded over the city skyline, gunshots crackled on its streets. The Sergeants Benevolent Association claimed that 37 people were injured in 21 reported shootings over 24 hours on July 4, a number later confirmed by Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison.

The violence continued through Sunday, as another three reported shootings brought the city's grim total to 6 lives lost to gun violence.

Community activist Tony Herbert says that Police Commissioner Dermot Shea may have bent over too far in his response to calls for police reform when he cut the plainclothes anti-crime unit, a division responsible for getting guns off the street.

“I get why it was done, but at the end of the day, I don’t think the police commissioner should have succumbed to political pressure,” Herbert said. “We need something to safeguard us as New Yorkers and the anti X unit was valuable to getting that source of information out so that we can be protected.”

“Criminals know that police are going to be less aggressive in going after this type of street crime, so they feel a little bit emboldened,” said Republican City Councilman Joe Borelli.

Borelli says the violence sweeping the city is the result of a mix of actions, like new bail reform laws along with the disbanding of the anti-crime unit.

“We used to think that maybe a 10 or 20 percent rise would be something to worry about, and yet you have weekends where the year to year week rate is up 200 or 300 percent,” Borelli said. “So this is not just some isolated incident causing some public panic, this is a systemic rise in crime around New York City.”

Brooklyn Borough President and Democrat Eric Adams says that young people having fewer things to do to occupy their time during a pandemic is part of the issue, but is also blaming the dismantling of the anti-crime unit and says that urgent action must be taken before shooting incidents rise even higher.

“To take away anti-crime altogether, you’re saying to those who traditionally carry guns as long as you don’t see a blue and white police vehicle, then you can go around doing dangerous action. That’s not a good mix,” Adams said.

Police say that just before midnight, a bullet struck the windshield of a marked NYPD vehicle with two officers inside in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

The bullet penetrated the front windshield, causing the glass to shatter and injure one of the officers, while the other complained of a ringing sensation in her ear.

Both officers were treated for minor injuries at a local area hospital.

It is unknown if the officers were being targeted and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The shooting coincided with the anniversary of the killing of Detective Miosotis Familia, in 2017.

Meanwhile, in Brooklyn, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, police discovered a 20-year-old man who had been fatally shot in the chest in front of a home on Atkins Avenue in East New York.

The man was taken to Brookdale Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead.

Then, around 4:20 a.m. in East Flatbush, a 19-year-old was also shot in the chest and a 27-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder on East 39th Street.

Both victims were rushed to King County Hospital for treatment, where the teenager was pronounced dead. The 27-year-old is listed in stable condition.

Finally, just after 5 a.m., a 40-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest on Sutter Avenue in Brownsville.

The victim was also taken to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in all three shootings and police are still investigating.

Later in the day on Sunday, a 23-year-old man died at Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital after being shot in the back, a 29-year-old man died after being shot on the chest on East 170th Street in the Claremont section of Bronx just before 6 p.m., and a 21-year-old man died after he was shot in the chest on Christopher Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

There was also a police-involved shooting in Queens when authorities say an officer shot at a suspect when the suspect pointed a firearm at police. The suspect was struck by gunfire and was taken into custody.

The shootings come after a violent June, with 205 shootings marking the city’s bloodiest June since 1996, when the NYPD logged 236 shootings.