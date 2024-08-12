30-inch water main break in Edison, NJ displaces 2 residential units

article

Crews in Edison, New Jersey are working on shutting down a water main that broke Monday afternoon, Mayor Sam Joshi said.

The 30-inch water main break happened on Woodbrook Drive.

Joshi said the water main break was caused by contractor work.

"The lines are run by Middlesex water and we are not expecting residents to have water flow disrupted due to it being a different line from the residential distribution," Joshi said in a Facebook post.

Joshi said two residential units will be displaced.

No injuries have been reported.