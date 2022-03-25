3-year-old shot coming out of Brooklyn daycare

A three-year-old girl has reportedly been shot in Brooklyn on Friday evening.

Police say that at around 6 p.m. in Brownsville, the girl was coming out of a daycare near Boyland Street and Riverdale Avenue with her father when a gunman opened fire.

Police say the shooter was not targeting the girl or her father, but one of the bullets struck her in the shoulder.

The three-year-old is currently listed in stable condition and so far, no arrests have been made.

The NYPD recently announced that five more neighborhood safety teams will be hitting the streets in troubled crime-plagued precincts.

So far this year, according to the most recent statistics available, shootings are up more than 10%.