3 workers stung by swarm of bees while trimming trees in New Jersey

Three workers were stung by a swarm of bees while trimming trees in New Jersey Thursday morning, the Paramus police said.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on Howland Avenue and Village Circle.

Three tree trimmers, two men and one woman, were working in a bucket truck when they came across the bee nest.

The Paramus Police Department said that a swarm of bees attacked the workers, stinging them repeatedly.

Honey bees fly to a beehive in the city center. Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa (Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The woman was reportedly stung multiple times and was taken to a nearby hospital.

A police officer working traffic control nearby saw the incident, and got the workers to take cover from the swarm in his car.

Officials say that Howland Avenue is currently closed and that they will notify residents when it opens.