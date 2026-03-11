3 suspects wanted for string of Lululemon, Alo robberies across NYC
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for three people in connection with a string of robberies across the city over the last month.
Activewear store robbery spree
What we know:
The suspects are accused of robbing four Lululemonn and Alo stores across the city, from Brooklyn to Manhattan.
The robberies happened between Feb. 7 and March 3, according to police. Combined, the suspects have made off with more than $56,000 worth of clothing.
In each case, the suspects entered the store, grabbed clothes from the display case, and ran off. According to the NYPD, not every member of the group was involved in each robbery.
No one was reportedly injured during any of the incidents.
What we don't know:
Police do not know the identities of the three suspects.
What you can do:
Investigators are working to identify the three suspects, and asked anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
The Source: Information in this story is from the NYPD.