3 suspects wanted for string of Lululemon, Alo robberies across NYC

The Brief The NYPD is searching for three people they say are responsible for a string of clothing store robberies across the city. The suspects are accused of stealing more than $56,000 of clothing. One Lululemon store was robbed four times.



The NYPD is searching for three people in connection with a string of robberies across the city over the last month.

Activewear store robbery spree

What we know:

The suspects are accused of robbing four Lululemonn and Alo stores across the city, from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

The robberies happened between Feb. 7 and March 3, according to police. Combined, the suspects have made off with more than $56,000 worth of clothing.

In each case, the suspects entered the store, grabbed clothes from the display case, and ran off. According to the NYPD, not every member of the group was involved in each robbery.

No one was reportedly injured during any of the incidents.

What we don't know:

Police do not know the identities of the three suspects.

What you can do:

Investigators are working to identify the three suspects, and asked anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).