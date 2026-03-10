24-year-old woman slashed in Central Park, NYPD say
CENTRAL PARK - A 24-year-old woman was slashed in Central Park earlier today, according to the NYPD.
Central Park slashing
What we know:
Police report the victim was slashed in the upper body at 63rd Street and East Drive.
She is currently in stable condition at Cornell Presbyterian.
What we don't know:
The identities of both the victim and whoever attacked her are currently unknown.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.