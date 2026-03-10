Expand / Collapse search

24-year-old woman slashed in Central Park, NYPD say

Published  March 10, 2026 4:34pm EDT
The Brief

    • A 24-year-old woman was slashed in Central Park earlier today, according to the NYPD.
    • She is currently in stable condition at Cornell Presbyterian.
    • The identities of both the victim and whoever attacked her are currently unknown.

CENTRAL PARK - A 24-year-old woman was slashed in Central Park earlier today, according to the NYPD.

Central Park slashing

What we know:

Police report the victim was slashed in the upper body at 63rd Street and East Drive.

She is currently in stable condition at Cornell Presbyterian.

What we don't know:

The identities of both the victim and whoever attacked her are currently unknown.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.

