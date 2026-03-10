24-year-old woman slashed in Central Park, NYPD say

article

Central Park slashing

What we know:

Police report the victim was slashed in the upper body at 63rd Street and East Drive.

She is currently in stable condition at Cornell Presbyterian.

What we don't know:

The identities of both the victim and whoever attacked her are currently unknown.