3 suspects accused of breaking LGBTQIA+ Pride flags in NYC's Christopher Park

The NYPD is asking for the public's help in identifying the three suspects who are accused of breaking multiple LGBTQIA+ Pride flags displayed on a fence.

It happened Saturday around 3:10 a.m. when the individuals were walking past the Stonewall National Monument in Christopher Park in New York City.

The individuals then fled the scene eastbound on Waverly Place.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

All calls are kept confidential.