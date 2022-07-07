3 people killed in less than an hour across New York City, police say

As top NYPD brass prepare to release new crime statistics Thursday, police are dealing with the aftermath of another violent summer night.

Between 10:56 and 11:39 last night, the NYPD responded to at least three homicides in three boroughs. New York City police say in the first killing, a man on a Citi bike rode up to a Jeep stopped at a red light in Crown Heights and shot a man sitting in the passenger’s seat. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Less than 40 minutes later in South Jamaica, authorities say they found a man, 32, who had been shot in the neck and chest in the back seat of a Honda Civic. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital and pronounced dead.

Another victim walked into the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds claiming he had been injured at the same location.

In the third killing, the NYPD says two men got into a dispute in the Baychester section of the Bronx. One stabbed the other. The victim then got into a vehicle with TLC plates and drove away before crashing less than half a mile away. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they haven’t made any arrests in any of the three killings.