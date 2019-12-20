3 pedestrians killed within 24 hours in New York City
NEW YORK - A man crossing the street in Manhattan was struck and killed early Friday morning.
Cops say the man was hit by a private sanitation truck that was trying to make a left onto West 49th Street and 10th Avenue at about 4:40 a.m.
The man was not in the crosswalk, added police.
The driver remained at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
Police have closed several streets and traffic was at a standstill as the morning rush got underway.
Advertisement
49th Street is closed between 9th and 10th Avenue.
10th Avenue is closed between 48th Street and 49th street.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.