3 pedestrians killed within 24 hours in New York City

A man crossing the street in Manhattan was struck and killed early Friday morning.

Cops say the man was hit by a private sanitation truck that was trying to make a left onto West 49th Street and 10th Avenue at about 4:40 a.m.

The man was not in the crosswalk, added police.

The driver remained at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Police have closed several streets and traffic was at a standstill as the morning rush got underway.

Advertisement

49th Street is closed between 9th and 10th Avenue.

10th Avenue is closed between 48th Street and 49th street.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.