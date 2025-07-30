3 NYC hospitals among top in US; best hospitals in New Jersey and New York

article

The Brief The best hospitals in the country were just named and ranked by U.S. News and World Report. Three hospitals in New York City ranked among the Top 20 in the United States. The report also ranks hospitals by state.



If you need a medical procedure, or find yourself in a medical emergency, you may want to check out the most recent hospital rankings in your area.

What we know:

U.S. News and World Report recently released its list of the Top 20 best hospitals in the country for 2025.

Mount Sinai Hospital, NYU Langone Hospitals and New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell in New York City were all named to the "Best Hospitals Honor Roll."

Mount Sinai also ranked nationally in 12 adult specialties and three children's specialties, while NYU Langone ranked in 13 adult specialties and four children's specialties and NY Presbyterian ranked in 14 adult specialties and 11 children's specialties.

The report also ranked the best hospitals for each state: Here are the top hospitals in New York and New Jersey:

New York

Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell in New York City NYU Langone Hospitals in New York City Montefiore Einstein in the Bronx Lenox Hill Hospital at Northwell Health in New York City

New Jersey

Hackensack University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health in Hackensack Morristown Medical Center Atlantic Health System in Morristown Overlook Medical Center Atlantic Health System in Summit Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick Jersey Shore University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health in Neptune

Dig deeper:

To find the best hospital in the country, U.S. News rates hospitals on 22 benchmark procedures and conditions based on each hospital's patient outcomes, quality of patient experience and whether the hospital is adequately staffed.

To be counted among this year's 504 Best Regional Hospitals, a hospital had to outperform in at least eight of the procedures and conditions U.S. News evaluates and meet other criteria.