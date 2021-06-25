3 more 'Cool Pools' ready to open as 2021 outdoor pool season begins June 26

The start of the 2021 outdoor pool season in New York City begins June 26 with three of the city's pools unveiling facelifts.

Van Cortlandt Pool in the Bronx, Bushwick Pool and Howard Pool in Brooklyn received the ‘Cool Pools’ treatment with bright new colors, art, umbrellas, cabana-style shade structures. Free poolside activities, including games, sports, arts and crafts, and fitness classes will be offered. The initiative has renovated a total of 16 pools since 2018.

More than 600 meals are distributed at the pools for free on a daily basis.

For the new season, capacity limits will be lifted. Social distancing will still be recommended. Face coverings will be required to enter the facilities.

Daily hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The pools will remain open through Sept. 12.

