$2k necklace snatched from 91-year-old man's neck outside Queens home

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The Brief A 91-year-old was robbed in broad daylight outside his Queens home last week. Police say a woman snatched a $2,000 necklace from his neck. She fled the scene, and has yet to be located.



An elderly man was robbed at his own front door in Queens last week, and now police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.

What we know:

On Wednesday afternoon, the 91-year-old victim was outside his home on 84th Street and Dry Harbor Road when a woman approached and started talking to him.

When he turned to enter his home, police say the woman snatched a necklace from his neck and fled in a white SUV. The necklace was worth about $2,000.

The victim did not suffer any injuries.

What we don't know:

The identity of the female suspect is still unknown. She has yet to be located.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stopper Hotline.