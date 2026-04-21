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$2k necklace snatched from 91-year-old man's neck outside Queens home

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Published  April 21, 2026 8:50am EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY
article

The Brief

    • A 91-year-old was robbed in broad daylight outside his Queens home last week.
    • Police say a woman snatched a $2,000 necklace from his neck.
    • She fled the scene, and has yet to be located.

NEW YORK CITY - An elderly man was robbed at his own front door in Queens last week, and now police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.

What we know:

On Wednesday afternoon, the 91-year-old victim was outside his home on 84th Street and Dry Harbor Road when a woman approached and started talking to him.

When he turned to enter his home, police say the woman snatched a necklace from his neck and fled in a white SUV. The necklace was worth about $2,000.

The victim did not suffer any injuries.

What we don't know:

The identity of the female suspect is still unknown. She has yet to be located.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stopper Hotline.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.

New York CityNewsCrime and Public Safety