$2k necklace snatched from 91-year-old man's neck outside Queens home
NEW YORK CITY - An elderly man was robbed at his own front door in Queens last week, and now police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.
What we know:
On Wednesday afternoon, the 91-year-old victim was outside his home on 84th Street and Dry Harbor Road when a woman approached and started talking to him.
When he turned to enter his home, police say the woman snatched a necklace from his neck and fled in a white SUV. The necklace was worth about $2,000.
The victim did not suffer any injuries.
What we don't know:
The identity of the female suspect is still unknown. She has yet to be located.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stopper Hotline.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.