2026 NFL Draft: Time, order and how to watch

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The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night in Pittsburgh, bringing a fresh wave of collegiate talent to the league.

Before the commissioner steps up to the podium, here is everything you need to know about the draft's start time, the current order and how to watch the action unfold.

What time does the draft start?

What we know:

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. The second and third rounds will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, while rounds four through seven will be held at noon on Saturday.

NFL draft order

Dig deeper:

The New York Giants are 5th and the New York Jets are 2nd among the first-round picks in this year's draft. Here's the order for the remaining teams in the first round:

Las Vegas Raiders New York Jets Arizona Cardinals Tennessee Titans New York Giants Cleveland Browns Washington Commanders New Orleans Saints Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Miami Dolphins Dallas Cowboys Los Angeles Rams Baltimore Ravens Tampa Bay Buccaneers New York Jets Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings Carolina Panthers Dallas Cowboys Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Chargers Philadelphia Eagles Cleveland Browns Chicago Bears Buffalo Bills San Francisco 49ers Houston Texans Kansas City Chiefs Miami Dolphins New England Patriots Seattle Seahawks

How to watch

What you can do:

The first round of the draft will air on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN. You can watch FOX 5's coverage of the NFL Draft on FOX 5 NY and FOX LOCAL.