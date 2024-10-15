2024 election update: Trump's 'bizarre' town hall, Harris down in new poll, countdown | Oct. 15

As the campaign heats up, just three weeks until Election Day, many are questioning former President Donald Trump's health after his Monday town hall appearance, labeling it "bizarre."

After several interruptions from the crowd, Trump chose to play his campaign closing song, swaying on stage for about 30 minutes as the audience gradually dispersed.

This comes amid new polling showing Trump rising from 44% to 48% and Harris dropping from 49% to 48%, drawing comparisons to polling after their first debate.

As America prepares to pick a new president – and Tri-State residents choose how to fill out their own ballots – we dive into the latest national and local election news, polls, campaign trail stops, maps and more.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 21 days from today.

Deadlocked ': A new ': A new NBC News poll shows Trump and Harris are "deadlocked" in the race for president as Republicans are coming back to support Trump after last month's rough debate and Harris's popularity is declining following a summertime boost. (Oct. 14)

Tightening race : Another poll by : Another poll by ABC News/Ipsos shows a tightening race - with Harris having 50% support to Trump’s 48% among likely voters. A similar ABC News/Ipsos poll in September showed Harris had a 5 percentage point lead over Trump. The Republican nominee's boost is likely fueled, in part, by dreary economic outlooks.

AAPI voters: According to : According to an AP-NORC/AAPI Data poll , Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander adults are more likely than the overall U.S. population to view legal immigration as an asset to the country’s economy and workforce. However, their concerns about risks posed by illegal immigration are nearly on par with those of Americans overall. (Oct. 14)

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are heading to Chicago and Detroit on Tuesday to engage Black men and women as they seek to win their support.

Former President Donald Trump will speak at a private event at the Economic Club of Chicago on Tuesday, co-hosted by Bloomberg. Afterward, he will travel to the battleground state of Georgia for two events: a Fox News town hall in Cumming with an all-female audience and another event in Atlanta.

Vice President Harris will head to Detroit to host a highly anticipated audio town hall with Charlamagne tha God, host of the popular radio show "The Breakfast Club," after visiting Black entrepreneurs in the area.

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

This AP digital embed map shows several congressional districts around New York City that could be key to which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives next year.

