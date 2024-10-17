2024 election update: Kamala Harris FOX interview, Trump in NYC, latest polls | Oct. 17

With Election Day 2024 less than three weeks away, both candidates find themselves grilled on immigration, abortion, and how their presidency will differ from President Joe Biden's.

Harris on FOX

In her first appearance on FOX News Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris faced off with anchor Bret Baier in a nearly 30-minute, tension-filled interview where he grilled her on immigration and shifting policy positions.

At one point, she said, "My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency."

Meanwhile, at a Wednesday night town hall in Miami, with 100 Latino voters on Univision, former President Trump was pressed on climate change, immigration, and abortion rights.

DORAL, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 16: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Univision Noticias town hall event on October 16, 2024 in Doral, Florida. Trump addressed undecided Latino voters as he continues campaig

Trump's Univision town hall

Halfway through, host Ramiro Gonzalez, a self-described Republican, told the former president, "I want to give you the opportunity to try to win back my vote," expressing his concerns about his handling of Jan. 6, and the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump insisted the crowds on Jan. 6, "didn’t come because of me, they came because of the election," saying, "maybe we’ll get your vote; sounds like maybe I won’t, but that’s OK, too."

As America prepares to pick a new president -- and Tri-State residents choose how to fill out their own ballots – here's a look at the latest national and local election news, polls, campaign trail stops, maps and more.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 19 days from today.

Both candidates are focused on key battleground states that could decide the fate of the presidential election.

Wisconsin, Michigan, and especially Pennsylvania have been top priorities for both Harris and former President Donald Trump, as they have in recent presidential elections.

Vice President and Democratic candidate for President of the United States Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at Washington Crossing Historic Park in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, United States, on October 16, 2024. (Photo by Nathan Morris

Vice President Kamala Harris: The Democratic presidential nominee continues her campaign run in Wisconsin Thursday, stopping in Milwaukee, La Crosse, and Green Bay.

Her first stop will be talking to students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Doral, FL - October 16 : Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump participates in an Univision town hall hosted by Enrique Acevedo in Doral, Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Ge

Former President Donald Trump: The Republican presidential nominee will attend this year’s Al Smith charity dinner in New York City as the sole featured speaker, where he is expected to make remarks, while Vice President Kamala Harris has opted to skip the event in favor of campaigning in battleground states.

'Neck-to-neck: A UMass Lowell poll cited by A UMass Lowell poll cited by POLITICO shows a tightening race as Harris leads Trump 46 percent to 45 percent, well within the poll's margin of error. (Oct. 17)

'Deadlocked' : A new : A new NBC News poll shows Trump and Harris are "deadlocked" in the race for president as Republicans are coming back to support Trump after last month's rough debate and Harris's popularity is declining following a summertime boost. (Oct. 14)

AAPI voters: According to According to an AP-NORC/AAPI Data poll , Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander adults are more likely than the overall U.S. population to view legal immigration as an asset to the country’s economy and workforce. However, their concerns about risks posed by illegal immigration are nearly on par with those of Americans overall. (Oct. 14)

A poll worker collects mail in ballots from a drop box for the New Jersey primary election on June 4, 2024, in Hoboken, New Jersey.

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

The fight for New York's 4th Congressional District is heating up as Republican Rep. Anthony D’Esposito fights to retain his seat against Democratic challenger Laura Gillen in New York's fourth congressional district, a slice of Long Island with a majority of registered Democrats.

Long Island, just east of New York City, could play a key role in deciding which party controls Congress. Home to about 3 million people, it’s become a battleground despite being in deep-blue New York, according to the Associated Press.

A mail-in ballot issued by Hudson County, New Jersey for the 2024 U.S. general election is seen on September 22, 2024, in Hoboken, New Jersey.

