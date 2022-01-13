2022 Style Trends: How to use what's already in your closet
NEW YORK - The style trends for 2022 are easy to follow and incorporate key pieces you may already own.
Style expert George Brescia shares his favorites.
Trend 1: The Micro Blazer
This can be worn with a tank top and a light-colored jean.
The micro blazer look.
Trend 2: A Little Sparkle
A sweater with sparkle is paired with a cropped white jean and a button-up blouse underneath.
The look with a little sparkle.
Trend 3: The Chain Belt
Pair a metallic chain belt with a soft sweater dress and a pair of high boots.
The chain belt look.
Trend 4: The Bralette
Pair with an oversized sweater or a blazer. This also pairs well with a high-waist jean or skirt.
The bralette look.
Trend 5: Shiny
Pair a shiny satin skirt with casual booties and a jacket for an updated yet understated look.
The shiny look.
— — —
All clothing from:
Posh Collections | 103 E. King St., Malvern, Pa. 19355 | poshcollections.com