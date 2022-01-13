Expand / Collapse search

2022 Style Trends: How to use what's already in your closet

By Christal Young
Published 
Good Day New York
FOX 5 NY

2022 style trends with George Brescia

The style trends for 2022 are easy to follow and incorporate key pieces you may already own. Style expert George Brescia shares his favorites.

NEW YORK - The style trends for 2022 are easy to follow and incorporate key pieces you may already own.

Style expert George Brescia shares his favorites.

Trend 1: The Micro Blazer

This can be worn with a tank top and a light-colored jean.

The micro blazer look.

Trend 2: A Little Sparkle

A sweater with sparkle is paired with a cropped white jean and a button-up blouse underneath.

The look with a little sparkle.

Trend 3: The Chain Belt

Pair a metallic chain belt with a soft sweater dress and a pair of high boots.

The chain belt look.

Trend 4: The Bralette

Pair with an oversized sweater or a blazer. This also pairs well with a high-waist jean or skirt.

The bralette look.

Trend 5: Shiny

Pair a shiny satin skirt with casual booties and a jacket for an updated yet understated look.

The shiny look.

— — — 

All clothing from:

Posh Collections | 103 E. King St., Malvern, Pa. 19355 | poshcollections.com