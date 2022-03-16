2022 NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade

article

The 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York City is finally back and will take place on Thursday, March 17, 2022. It is the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the world, according to organizers. The full parade was canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 parade was canceled just days before it was planned to take place as the virus first started spreading rapidly in the city.

Approximately 150,000 people march in the parade and around 2 million people line the streets to watch it. The 2022 Grand Marshal is James T. Callahan, General President of the International Union of Operating Engineers.

The first parade was held on March 17, 1762 — fourteen years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. at 5th Ave. and 44th St. in Manhattan. It marches up 5th Ave. to 79th St. The parade usually ends around 4:30 p.m.

The NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade will stop at noon to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the victims of the pandemic.

The parade will turn south towards Ground Zero and Cardinal Dolan will say a prayer on the steps of St. Patrick’s Cathedral with color guards from the FDNY, NYPD, the 69th Regiment, and Port Authority Police Department.

Taps and Amazing Grace will then be played before the parade resumes up Fifth Avenue.

Info about going to NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade

If you are going to the parade, be prepared for wet conditions. Rain is forecasted for NYC all afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s in the city. The St. Patrick's Parade will not be canceled due to bad weather.

Also, it is good to note that there are no portable restrooms set up along the parade route. That is by order of the NYPD for security reasons.

If you are trying to get around Midtown during the parade please note that street traffic is detoured away from 5th Avenue between 44th to 79th Streets while the parade is running. This can cause delays on adjacent streets.

NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade street closures

The following streets will be closed during the parade:

5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 86th Street

Madison Avenue between 63rd Street and 64th Street

Madison Ave between 78th Street and 86th Street

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street

43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

84th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

85th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue