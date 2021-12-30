Miles-long line for COVID test kits on Long Island

A total of 20,000 COVID-19 at-home test kits were distributed through a drive-thru event at Mitchel Field in Uniondale on Thursday. It was the first mass COVID-19 test kit giveaway on Long Island. Due to the high demand, the event started an hour and a half early.

"The most important thing is if you're positive, stay away from other people for a few days so you don't spread the disease," Nassau Health Commissioner Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein said.

The line wrapped around for miles as people patiently waited inside their cars to get up to three kits each with two tests inside. The self-administered at-home tests came from the state and were paid for by federal dollars.

Long Island has been hit hard by this latest surge of coronavirus cases and the omicron variant. The idea is to get these kits in people's hands as soon as possible.

"It's out there. It is very contagious," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. "And it can break through even if you're vaccinated."

This is just the first of many mass distributions on Long Island. There's a push to make tests more accessible.

This week, sites in Hauppauge, Hempstead, Roslyn, and Riverhead opened for on-site testing as well.

