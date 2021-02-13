2 people found stabbed to death on subway trains

article

Police in New York are investigating two murders on subway trains overnight on the same line.

One incident took place on an A train around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. A man was found with several stab wounds to his neck and body on a train at the Mott Ave. and Beach 22nd St. Station in the Far Rockaway section of Queens. The man was sitting on a bench inside the train and died at the scene.

Then, early on Saturday morning, a 44-year-old woman was found stabbed to death on a northbound "A" train at the West 207 St. and Broadway Station in the Inwood section of Manhattan. The woman had stab wounds throughout her body and died at the scene.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released. The NYPD was looking to see if there was any connection to the killings.

The murders follow a week with at least 5 stabbings and slashings in the New York City mass transit system.