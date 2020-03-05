2 more coronavirus cases in NYC brings total to 4

Two more people were confirmed to have coronavirus in New York City, bringing the total to four, said Mayor Bill de Blasio Thursday.

The new cases are a man in his 40s and woman in her 80s. "Neither patient has a connection to travel nor any of the other local individuals diagnosed with COVID-19," said de Blasio.

Tests on 25 other people have come back negative. De Blasio pointed fingers on Twitter Thursday at the federal government for a lack of help fighting the virus in the city.

"Our single greatest challenge is the lack of fast federal action to increase testing capacity — without that, we cannot beat this epidemic back," said de Blasio. "To ensure we are able to test as many people as possible, we urgently need the CDC to increase our supply of COVID-19 test kits and expedite the approval of any testing approaches developed by private companies.

The two new positive test results came a day after health officials in the state announced a cluster of cases connected with a lawyer hospitalized with the disease. The attorney who works in Manhattan and lives in New Rochelle is hospitalized at NY Presbyterian-Columbia Medical Center.

A healthcare worker who had traveled to Iran was the first case of the virus that has spread worldwide. She was self-quarantined in her Manhattan home.

Across the state, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 13.

Approximately 1,000 people were asked to self-quarantine across New York, said NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo a day earlier.

With the Associated Press