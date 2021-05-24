2 men stab each other on Midtown subway platform

Two men stabbed each other during a dispute on a Midtown subway platform, according to police.

The dispute broke out at about 1 a.m. on the northbound D train platform at 7th Ave. and West 53rd St. One of the men took a knife to the other man's chest and face. The victim was able to grab the knife and stab his attacker in the chest and the face, according to the NYPD.

EMS rushed the men to Bellevue Hospital where they were in stable condition. Both were in police custody.

Serious violent crimes have been rampant in the city's subway system as the pandemic wanes.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Mayor Bill de Blasio has insisted that the subways are safe, saying no real New Yorker fears New York City subways and drawing sharp criticism from MTA officials and the Transport Workers Union.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters