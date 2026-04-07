2 men indicted for shooting death of Brooklyn infant

The Brief Two men have been indicted in the tragic shooting that killed 7-month-old Kaori Patterson-Moore in Brooklyn last week. Amuri Greene, 21, and Matthew Rodriguez, 18, face multiple charges, including second-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and weapons possession. Greene is in custody but was absent from court on Tuesday, while Rodriguez, held in Pennsylvania, will be extradited later this week or early next week to Brooklyn.



Two men have been indicted in the tragic shooting that killed 7-month-old Kaori Patterson-Moore in Brooklyn last week, authorities announced Tuesday.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez revealed that a grand jury handed down a sweeping indictment against 21-year-old Amuri Greene and 18-year-old Matthew Rodriguez, who are accused of opening fire on a crowded East Williamsburg street.

Multiple felonies

What they're saying:

The charges include multiple counts of second-degree murder, attempted murder, weapons possession and assault, totaling more than half a dozen serious felonies.

Prosecutors say the suspects fired into a crowd from a moving vehicle, striking Kaori Patterson-Moore in the head and grazing her 2-year-old brother.

Gonzalez called the incident "devastating," noting that the baby was not the intended target during a press conference on Tuesday.

"She was in her stroller with her 2-year-old baby brother when these gunmen, driving by on a scooter, recklessly shot into a crowd intending to kill another person," he said.

Greene is currently in custody but was not present in court, according to prosecutors. Rodriguez is in custody in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition and is expected to return to Brooklyn later this week or early next week. Once he returns, both suspects will be formally arraigned in Brooklyn State Supreme Court.

The backstory:

Patterson-Moore was struck in the head by a stray bullet around 1:20 p.m. on April 1 near Moore Street and Humboldt Street in Brooklyn, according to police.

READ MORE: 7-month-old baby girl fatally shot as mother pushes stroller in Brooklyn

Investigators said the infant’s mother was pushing her in a stroller when two suspects approached on a moped. Police reported that the passenger opened fire toward a group gathered on the corner.

"The male sitting at the rear of the moped can be seen taking out a gun and discharging at least two rounds toward the southwest corner," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said last week. "On that corner were several adults, as well as two strollers and several children standing nearby. Our 7-month-old victim was sitting inside one of these strollers when she was struck."

Police said the suspects fled on the moped and crashed minutes later near Manhattan Avenue and Siegel Street while riding the wrong way. Surveillance video shows the pair being thrown from the vehicle before getting back on and continuing to flee.

READ MORE: Vigil held Saturday for 7-month-old Kaori Patterson-Moore killed in Brooklyn shooting

Over the weekend, the victim's community came together to honor her life. The vigil was organized by NYC clergy, the Brooklyn Collective Clergy Council and the United Clergy Council.

"This tragedy has deeply shaken our community, and our hearts are heavy with grief," organizers said in a statement. "This should never be happening, and it is incredibly sad. Now more than ever, we must come together as a community united in prayer, worship, and compassion."