2 Long Island State Park beaches reopen after Hurricane Erin, local restrictions possible

The Brief Swimming at Jones Beach State Park resumes as surf conditions improve. Only knee-level wading is allowed at Robert Moses State Park. Swimming remains prohibited at Hither Hills State Park due to Hurricane Erin impacts.



Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that swimming will resume at Jones Beach State Park and knee-level wading is now permitted at Robert Moses State Park. The reopening comes after rough surf and flooding from Hurricane Erin have "mostly subsided."

What we know:

State park lifeguards and staff will continue to monitor for potentially dangerous surf, rip currents and coastal flooding throughout the weekend. Visitors are being asked to remain cautious and abide by any restrictions in place at various beach locations.

Gov. Hochul expressed her gratitude to emergency services teams for their response efforts. "Sincere gratitude goes out to our emergency services teams for their response efforts and to beachgoers for their understanding," she said.

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons echoed the Governor's sentiments, stating, "Our teams on Long Island, including staff, lifeguards and Park Police, have approached this week’s extreme weather event with the utmost professionalism and care."

The timing for the reopening of swimming at Hither Hills State Park remains uncertain, as the park's proximity to Hurricane Erin continues to create unsafe surf conditions. New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for Emergency Alerts via NY-Alert for real-time weather and emergency alerts.