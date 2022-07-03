2 Long Island beaches close after lifeguard bitten by shark

Two beaches in Long Island's Suffolk County have been temporarily closed to swimmers after a lifeguard was reportedly bitten by a shark.

Smith Point and Cupsogue Beach have had swimming suspended after the lifeguard was reportedly bitten Sunday morning.

"While shark attacks off Long Island Shores are extremely rare, officials will provide an update on the situation and outline additional measures residents can take to remain safe in the water," County Executive Steve Bellone's office said in a statement.

The bitten lifeguard's condition is currently unknown.

Last week, police in Nassau County investigated a possible shark attack after a 37-year-old man who was swimming in the waters off of Wantagh sustained a laceration on his right foot.

Shark sightings at Long Island beaches are becoming growing problem.

Warming ocean temperatures are believed to be helping draw sharks to the New York coastline. Wildlife experts say that new types of sharks could be spotted this year, including tropical hammerheads.

The state is expanding a drone program to track sharks this summer.