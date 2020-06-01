2 lawyers accused of trying to kill NYPD officers during protests

article

Federal prosecutors were asking for two people accused of trying to kill 4 New York City police officers by throwing a Molotov cocktail into a marked police vehicle be held without bail.

Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman were scheduled to appear before a judge via video conference on Monday afternoon. The two are licensed attorneys who attended prestigious universities and law schools, according to authorities.

Prosecutors say in the early hours of May 30, 2020, the pair drove in a tan minivan to the area of the NYPD’s 88th Precinct in Fort Greene, Brooklyn.

After finding an NYPD vehicle, Rahman is accused of getting out of the passenger’s side front door of the minivan, approach the NYPD vehicle, and then light and throw an incendiary device consisting of a glass bottle containing an incendiary chemical or "Molotov cocktail" into the SUV through a previously broken window.

The Molotov cocktail set fire to the console. Rahman then got back in the minivan and they drove off, authorities say.

The incident was captured on video surveillance cameras.

Law enforcement officers saw the incident followed minivan and stopped it a short time later. Mattis, the driver, and Rahman, the passenger, were arrested.

Police found a lighter, a Bud Light beer bottle filled with toilet paper, and a liquid suspected to be gasoline in the passenger seat and a gasoline tank in the rear of the vehicle.

A witness provided authorities with a picture of Rahman and Mattis in the tan minivan earlier in the night with Rahman holding a Molotov cocktail.

Rahman had allegedly attempted to distribute Molotov cocktails to the witness and others so they could use them.

The pair faces a mandatory 5-20 year sentence.

