2 dead after separate fires in Bronx, Brooklyn

Two people are dead after a pair of fires in the Bronx and Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

According to FDNY officials, the first fire happened at around 10 p.m. at a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.

When firefighters got the fire under control, they found a 54-year-old woman unconscious inside the house.

She was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Then, just a few minutes later at around 10:20 p.m., 76-year-old Milton Barnes was found dead inside an apartment after it caught fire on Rochambeau Avenue in the Norwood section of the Bronx.

2 other people were injured and were rushed to the hospital.

The medical examiner is still working to determine Barnes' cause of death, and investigators are still looking into the cause of both fires.