2 dead, 1 injured after BMW crashes into tractor-trailer on Major Deegan

Two people were killed and one injured when their vehicle slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer on the Major Deegan Expressway, said police.

The victims were traveling in a 2015 white BMW M3 on the southbound Deegan near exit 9 in University Heights at about 12:30 a.m. Friday when they drove into the truck.

Firefighters said they pulled three people from the car. The male driver and one of the female passengers died at the scene. Another passenger was taken to a local hospital, according to the FDNY.

The accident closed the Deegan at West 230th Street well into the Friday morning rush.

It was not clear why the car collided with the tractor-trailer. The 57-year-old driver of the truck was not injured, according to police.

The identities of the victims were not released.

There were no arrests and the investigation was ongoing.

