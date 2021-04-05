2-case rule dropped at NYC schools as opt-in deadline extended

New York City public schools will no longer temporarily close when there are two reported cases of coronavirus, announced Mayor Bill de Blasio Monday.

The two-case rule was brokered with the teachers union and required schools to close for 24 hours if there are two cases reported in separate classrooms. The school is closed for 10 days if no link is found between the cases.

It's not clear what will replace the two-case rule if there are multiple cases of COVID in a school.

"A lot of parents have said to us the two-case rule obviously has lead to an extraordinary amount of school closures," said de Blasio during a briefing from City Hall. "We know that any other standard would lead to a lot fewer closures. That's what parents what to know. That it won't be this approach. That it will be something different and something that will lead to fewer closures."

De Blasio also announced that the deadline to switch to in-person learning was extended to April 9. The pre-K application deadline was also extended to April 19.

Schools in New York City have adjusted their physical distancing rules in accordance with new CDC guidelines.

According to the CDC, students can safely sit just three feet apart in the classroom, as long as they are wearing masks, but should be kept the usual six feet apart from each other at sporting events, assemblies, lunch or chorus practice.

