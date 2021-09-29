2 accused of selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards in Metro Detroit

article

Two people are facing charges stemming from schemes to sell fake COVID-19 vaccine cards.

According to federal authorities, Bethann Kierczak, 37, a nurse from Southgate, is accused of stealing vaccine cards from the VA hospital. She is also accused of taking vaccine lot numbers to make the cards look authentic.

From May until now, she is accused of stealing the cards and selling them on Facebook for $150-$200.

She is charged with theft of government property and theft or embezzlement related to a healthcare benefit program.

Another unrelated COVID-19 scheme involves Rapheal Jarrell Smiley. The 32-year-old Detroit man is accused of ordering vaccine cards from China.

Authorities said Smiley advertised the cards for sale on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

He is charged with fraud involving department or agency seals, identity document fraud, and trafficking in counterfeit goods.

These arrests reflect our deep commitment to protecting the health of our community and preventing this dangerous fraud from affecting our most vulnerable citizens," said acting U.S. Attorney Saima S. Mohsin. "Regardless of whether an individual chooses to get vaccinated, we urge everyone to avoid turning to schemes like these to evade vaccination requirements."