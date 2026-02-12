Newborn baby found dead in debris after Queens fire killed her mother

The body of a newborn baby who was reported missing after Monday night’s deadly fire in Elmhurst has been found, officials said.

What we know:

The infant girl was found in the basement of the three-story home on Dongan Avenue.

What they're saying:

Fire officials said crews were initially unable to reach her as they battled the blaze because conditions inside the building became too dangerous, and the structure had to be cleared.

With the help of heavy equipment and after removing large amounts of debris, responders located the child.

The body of the baby’s 34-year-old mother was also recovered from the basement Monday night.

A 22-year-old man remains hospitalized in critical condition with severe burns.

What we don't know:

According to The New York Times, the basement may have been an illegal apartment.

Authorities have not confirmed that detail.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.