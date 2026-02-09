9 injured in 4-alarm fire in Elmhurst, Queens, according to FDNY

The Brief Nine people have been injured in a 4-alarm fire in Elmhurst, Queens, according to the FDNY. The cause of the fire has also not been determined.



Nine people have been injured in a 4-alarm fire in Elmhurst, Queens, according to the FDNY.

What we know:

The FDNY responded to a call regarding the fire at 6:44 p.m. earlier tonight, Feb. 9, at 83-33 Dongan Avenue in Queens.

Nine people have been injured, including two firefighters; one of the injured civilians is in critical condition.

The operation is ongoing as the FDNY works to contain the fire.

This is a breaking news story.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been determined.