Expand / Collapse search

9 injured in 4-alarm fire in Elmhurst, Queens, according to FDNY

By
Published  February 9, 2026 7:34pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
4-alarm fire in Elmhurst, Queens

4-alarm fire in Elmhurst, Queens

FDNY are responding to a 4-alarm fire in Elmhurst, Queens.

The Brief

    • Nine people have been injured in a 4-alarm fire in Elmhurst, Queens, according to the FDNY.
    • The cause of the fire has also not been determined.

QUEENS - Nine people have been injured in a 4-alarm fire in Elmhurst, Queens, according to the FDNY.

4-alarm fire in Queens

What we know:

The FDNY responded to a call regarding the fire at 6:44 p.m. earlier tonight, Feb. 9, at 83-33 Dongan Avenue in Queens.

Nine people have been injured, including two firefighters; one of the injured civilians is in critical condition.

The operation is ongoing as the FDNY works to contain the fire.

This is a breaking news story.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Source: This article includes information from the FDNY.

Crime and Public SafetyQueens