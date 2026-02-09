9 injured in 4-alarm fire in Elmhurst, Queens, according to FDNY
QUEENS - Nine people have been injured in a 4-alarm fire in Elmhurst, Queens, according to the FDNY.
4-alarm fire in Queens
What we know:
The FDNY responded to a call regarding the fire at 6:44 p.m. earlier tonight, Feb. 9, at 83-33 Dongan Avenue in Queens.
Nine people have been injured, including two firefighters; one of the injured civilians is in critical condition.
The operation is ongoing as the FDNY works to contain the fire.
This is a breaking news story.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
The Source: This article includes information from the FDNY.