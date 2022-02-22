$150,000 in jewelry stolen from man inside barbershop in Washington Heights

The NYPD wants to find the three suspects who robbed a man of pricey jewelry while inside a barbershop in Washington Heights.

The suspects walked into the Jordan MVP Barbershop at 4411 Broadway on Feb. 20 at about 12:12 a.m. and approached the 26-year-old victim with guns.

The men ripped off the jewelry which was worth approximately $150,000 from the victim.

No one was injured, according to cops.

Anyone with information in regard to the robbery was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) . The public could also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

