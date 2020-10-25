15-year-old arrested, charged with murder in deadly East Village shooting

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting in the East Village.

The alleged teenage gunman has also been charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

On October 11, at around 1:20 a.m., authorities say NYPD officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of shots fired on East 12th Street.

Upon arriving, police found 26-year-old Tyrell Williams at the corner of Avenue A and East 13th Street, unconscious and unresponsive, having been shot in the chest.

Williams was taken to Mt. Sinai Beth Israel Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The teen accused of shooting and killing Williams was seen on a security camera video sanitizing his hands inside a deli with two other people before the shooting.

Advertisement