Killers sanitized hands before East Village murder, cops say

The NYPD says it wants to find three murder suspects seen on security camera video sanitizing their hands inside a deli before killing a 26-year-old man in the East Village.

A suspect wearing a red coat appears to ask the clerk for hand sanitizer as he holds out his hands. The clerk squirts the liquid into his hands and that of the other two suspects. The trio is seen rubbing their hands with the liquid. The video then cuts to the shooting.

According to police, on Oct. 11 at about 1:20 a.m., the suspects opened fire at the victim in the area of Avenue A and East 13th Street. The man was struck in the chest.

The NYPD says it wants to find three murder suspects seen on security camera video sanitizing their hands inside a deli before killing a 26-year-old man in the East Village. (FOX 5 NY)

Tyrell Williams, a father of two, was hanging out with two friends when he was shot, reported the NY Daily News. The gunman fired four times, added the News.

EMS rushed Williams to Mt. Sinai Beth Israel Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police sources told the Daily News that the shooting may have been gang-related. Williams allegedly a member of a local crew called the YG Bloods. He was wanted for questioning in a shooting two years ago, reported the paper.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

