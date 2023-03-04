14-year-old killed after falling between subway cars in the Bronx

article

A 14-year-old was reportedly killed after being struck by a New York City subway train Friday night.

According to police, the victim was walking between two cars on a northbound "5" train, near the East 180th Street station in the Bronx when he apparently slipped and fell onto the tracks.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident comes less than a month after a 15-year-old boy was killed while subway surfing on the Lower East Side and a 17-year-old was arrested for attempting a similar stunt.

The MTA has called on social media platforms not to allow people to post videos of the dangerous stunt online.

