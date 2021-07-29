14-year-old commits suicide at Vessel at Hudson Yards, fourth since structure opened

The Vessel at Hudson Yards is closed once again after a 14-year-old boy is believed to have committed suicide at the 150-foot structure in front of his horrified family.

According to authorities, the victim jumped from the eighth story of the structure just before 1 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The structure had reopened in May after previously closing for several months after a string of suicides forced its closure in January.

RELATED: After 3 suicides, The Vessel at Hudson Yards to reopen

Upon its reopening, several changes were made to focus on suicide prevention, like new screening procedures to detect high-risk behaviors, no-one being allowed to climb the stairs alone, and messages from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The teen is the fourth suicide from the structure since it opened two years ago.

Billionaire developer Stephen Ross is reportedly considering permanently closing the tourist hotspot.

