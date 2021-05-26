After 3 suicides, The Vessel at Hudson Yards to reopen on Friday

The Vessel at Hudson Yards will reopen Friday after three suicides forced its closure in January.

The reopening of the 150-foot inverted beehive-shaped structure made up of stairways and platforms on Manhattan's West Side, will come with changes including a requirement to climb the stairs in groups of two. No one will be allowed to climb the stairs alone, reported the NY Post.

Security staff will be tripled and new screening procedures will be in place to detect high-risk behaviors.

There will also be a message from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at the sign of the entrance and on vessel tickets. There will be a $10 fee after the first hour the vessel opens.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at Noon.

f you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide, please contact The National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255. Here are some additional resources:

